Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Takes $1.42 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31,232.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,837,000 after buying an additional 2,913,079 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,282,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,077,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,500,000 after acquiring an additional 559,507 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,996,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 304,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,916,000 after purchasing an additional 223,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance
Shares of GLD stock opened at $426.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $272.58 and a fifty-two week high of $509.70.
Trending Headlines about SPDR Gold Shares
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators say the pullback is a buying opportunity amid growing global debt and long?term demand for gold, which can support GLD on rebounds. Gold’s pullback is a buying opportunity
- Positive Sentiment: World Gold Council is building shared infrastructure for a tokenized gold market (~$5bn), a structural demand catalyst that could widen access to gold over time. World Gold Council building shared infrastructure
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still rate GLD bullishly and highlight its role as liquid exposure to gold amid macro uncertainty, which can attract flows when risk perception shifts. GLD: Explaining The Inverse Correlation Between Oil And Gold Prices
- Neutral Sentiment: Swiss gold exports fell to a low last seen after the August?2025 tariff shock—supply moves can be mixed for price direction and are a watch item rather than an immediate driver. Swiss gold exports fall
- Neutral Sentiment: Peripheral news such as a federal panel advancing a Trump commemorative gold coin is unlikely to move GLD materially but is noted by markets. Trump Gold Coin Moves Forward
- Negative Sentiment: Major outlets report that rising inflation data and diminished Fed rate?cut hopes are the core reason for the gold selloff — higher expected rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non?yielding gold and pressure GLD. Gold Edges Lower on Inflation Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Energy prices and an oil surge have clouded the Fed rate path, further reducing rate?cut expectations and contributing to heavy selling in gold and GLD. Gold Drops as Oil Surge Clouds Fed Rate Path
- Negative Sentiment: Technical and market?flow factors: gold breached the 50?day average and has seen accelerating outflows and stop?loss selling, magnifying the decline in GLD. Gold Price Forecast: Bearish Momentum
About SPDR Gold Shares
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
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