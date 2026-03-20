Miller Global Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 541,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,037 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.0% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 4.1%
NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $91.86 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $109.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average of $86.65.
Key Headlines Impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
- Positive Sentiment: World Gold Council is building shared infrastructure to support a $5 billion tokenized-gold market — a structural development that could expand institutional/retail access and demand for gold over time. World Gold Council building shared infrastructure to support $5 billion tokenized gold market
- Positive Sentiment: Middle East tensions continue to provide intermittent safe?haven bids for gold, which can cushion ETF outflows during risk spikes. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Middle East Tensions vs. Fed – Who Wins Gold?
- Positive Sentiment: Rising gold-loan activity in India and large private?sector interest (e.g., Bain/Manappuram) point to robust physical demand in key retail markets. Inside India newsletter: Gold loans are thriving in India — and attracting global investors
- Neutral Sentiment: GLDM received ETF-of-the-week coverage (increases visibility/liquidity) — useful for medium-term flows but not an immediate price driver. ETF of the Week: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed macro reads: some U.S. housing data (shock drop in new-home sales) briefly supported spot gold intraday, creating choppy price action rather than a clear directional signal. Spot gold back above $4,630/oz after U.S. new home sales post shock -17.9% drop
- Negative Sentiment: Hot inflation prints and higher inflation expectations have dimmed hopes for Fed rate cuts — a key reason for the broad selloff in gold and pressure on GLDM. Gold Edges Lower on Inflation Concerns, Dimmed Fed Rate-Cut Hopes
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market coverage documents a multi?day selloff in gold/silver as investors reprice rate expectations and rotate out of safe havens. That macro narrative is directly weighing on GLDM flows. Gold and silver sell off as inflation fears grip global markets
- Negative Sentiment: Technical weakness — gold has dropped below the 50?day moving average and is testing near?term supports; several market technicians warn further downside unless buyers reassert control. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bearish Momentum Pushes Below 50-Day Average
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple regional central-bank decisions (ECB unchanged) and stronger regional surveys (Philly Fed) contributed to risk?on/less dovish rate expectations, pressuring gold. Spot gold at session low $4,550/oz after Philly Fed survey rises 18.1 in March
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.