Miller Global Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 541,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,037 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.0% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 4.1%

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $91.86 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $109.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average of $86.65.

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SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

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(Free Report)

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

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