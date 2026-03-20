Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Invests $631,000 in Atkore Inc. $ATKR

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,909,000 after purchasing an additional 273,466 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 13.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,757,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,013,000 after buying an additional 213,858 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 14.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,158,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,659,000 after buying an additional 144,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atkore by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,998,000 after acquiring an additional 18,951 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Atkore by 2.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 907,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period.

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Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.54. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. Atkore had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.The company had revenue of $655.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Atkore has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently -94.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $65,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,895.96. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ATKR. Wall Street Zen raised Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. CJS Securities raised shares of Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Atkore

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company’s electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

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