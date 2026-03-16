Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $23,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,127,144,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $847,665,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 243.5% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,328,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,339 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,264,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,599,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,469 shares during the period.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $30.80 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

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