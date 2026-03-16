Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $24.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF $IBTH

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,089,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,760 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF were worth $24,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBTH. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 770.8% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $325,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTH opened at $22.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $22.57.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.0644 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.