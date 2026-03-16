Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Buys 30,135 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 655,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,135 shares during the quarter. Cousins Properties makes up approximately 0.6% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $18,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

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Cousins Properties Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $255.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.870-2.970 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUZ

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

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