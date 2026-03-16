iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF $EMXC Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,372 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $27,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 114.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $77.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day moving average of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $88.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

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