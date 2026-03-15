Capula Management Ltd Makes New $972,000 Investment in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARM. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of ARM by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,745,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,684 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in ARM by 116.8% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,457,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,171,000 after buying an additional 1,862,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ARM by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,802,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,103,000 after buying an additional 326,230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ARM by 28.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,772,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,738,000 after buying an additional 390,217 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth $243,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARM. Citigroup downgraded shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. New Street Research raised shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore cut their price target on shares of ARM from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ARM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.81.

ARM Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $115.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.27 and its 200 day moving average is $134.37. The stock has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 4.11. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $183.16.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. ARM had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 17.15%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ARM has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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