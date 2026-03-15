200,000 Shares in Amphenol Corporation $APH Bought by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,750,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $2,104,244,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021,284 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 693.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,279,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $900,833,000 after buying an additional 6,362,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Amphenol by 201.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,867,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,909,000 after buying an additional 2,583,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fox Advisors reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price objective on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $133.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.67. The company has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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