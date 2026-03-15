Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 105,069 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 12th total of 133,207 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,906 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,906 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cheche Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheche Group has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Cheche Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CCG opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.44. Cheche Group has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheche Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.06% of Cheche Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Cheche Group Company Profile

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Cheche Group Inc offer auto insurance technology platform. The company evolved into a comprehensive, data-driven technology platform which offers a full suite of services and products for digital insurance transactions and insurance SaaS solutions principally in China. Cheche Group Inc, formerly known as Prime Impact, is headquartered in Beijing, China.

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