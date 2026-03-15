Emmett Investment Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Emmett Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,835 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.9% of Emmett Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Emmett Investment Management LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kane Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $174.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.12. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.