Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.57 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.00. The company has a market capitalization of $349.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.67%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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