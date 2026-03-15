Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,505 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Hasbro worth $23,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Hasbro by 0.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Hasbro by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Hasbro News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $800,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,384. This represents a 17.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 196,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $19,705,915.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 303,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,431,092.30. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,342 shares of company stock valued at $42,241,679. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

View Our Latest Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $106.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 127.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.15%.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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