Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Purchased by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 171.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,862 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 2.7% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $31,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 48,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $151.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.89. The firm has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.97. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 252,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,643,675. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,526.06. This trade represents a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,174,964 shares of company stock valued at $173,923,497 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Dell Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.28.

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Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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