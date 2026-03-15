Eminence Capital LP Purchases 24,972 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $13,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.7% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.24.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.72. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average of $69.23.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 4.45%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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