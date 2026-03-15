CSM Advisors LLC Has $44.87 Million Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

CSM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,468 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Insurance Group comprises 1.3% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $44,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 707.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 72.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $4,826,600.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,595,056.92. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 201,938 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $27,546,362.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 194,817 shares in the company, valued at $26,574,986.97. This trade represents a 50.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 384,621 shares of company stock worth $53,010,925 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $132.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.99 and a 200-day moving average of $133.87. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.49 and a one year high of $144.50.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.84. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

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