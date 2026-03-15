Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,763 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on MRSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.12.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies
About Marsh & McLennan Companies
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.
The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.
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