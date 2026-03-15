Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 41,300 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Clough Capital Partners L P decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.67. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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