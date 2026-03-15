CSM Advisors LLC Lowers Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

CSM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $24,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 650.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.14, for a total value of $1,969,938.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,322.12. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.89, for a total value of $1,184,753.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,996.08. This represents a 17.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $950.00 target price on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Rentals from $1,150.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $972.00 price objective on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Rentals from $995.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $970.00 target price on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $925.59.

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United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI opened at $736.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $867.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $880.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $11.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.86 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

See Also

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