Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 18,152 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,152 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $47,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 70.5% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 469,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 193,956 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Mondelez International by 32.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 147,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 36,037 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 622,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,220,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 324.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,223,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

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Mondelez International Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of MDLZ opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $71.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Further Reading

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