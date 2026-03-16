Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Set at C$218.00 by Desjardins

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$218.00 target price by stock analysts at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$199.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Dollarama from C$220.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dollarama from C$205.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$198.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$217.08.

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Dollarama Stock Performance

DOL traded up C$3.18 during trading on Monday, hitting C$197.93. The stock had a trading volume of 186,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,430. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$147.00 and a twelve month high of C$209.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$194.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$192.16.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter. Dollarama had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 99.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollarama

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Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings. The company’s stores are throughout Canada, generally located in convenient locations, such as metropolitan areas, midsize cities, and small towns.

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