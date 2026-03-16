Analysts Set Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) PT at $88.75

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.75.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Atlanticus from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Key Stories Impacting Atlanticus
- Positive Sentiment: Reported Q4 EPS beat and strong top-line — Atlanticus reported $1.75 EPS vs. $1.65 consensus and revenue of $1.47B, comfortably above analyst estimates, signaling solid near-term profitability. Atlanticus Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Record receivables purchases boosted revenue growth — Management highlighted record receivables purchases in Q4, which drove the outsized revenue jump and contributed to the quarter’s results. Atlanticus Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Announced a “transformational” acquisition — The company cited a transformational acquisition alongside Q4 results, a potential growth catalyst if integration and funding are successful. Atlanticus Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and details available — Earnings call transcript and slide deck provide more color on drivers (receivables buying dynamics, acquisition rationale, and forward guidance). Investors will parse these for sustainability. Earnings Call Presentation (Seeking Alpha)
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple transcripts published — Full Q4 earnings call transcripts and summaries are available for investors who want the verbatim management Q&A and metrics. ATLC Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript (Yahoo)
- Negative Sentiment: Questions about revenue quality and sustainability — The revenue jump was driven by record receivables purchases and an acquisition; investors may be concerned about sustainability, credit risk, and the need for funding or capital to support higher receivables. (See earnings release/slide deck for details.) Atlanticus Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Leverage and margins may temper enthusiasm — Background metrics (debt-to-equity, net margin, ROE) and the capital intensity of receivables purchasing could raise concerns about balance-sheet strain or future dilution if external financing is needed. Earnings Call Transcript (MSN)
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears inconsistent — Reports flagged a large increase in short interest in March, but the published figures show 0 shares and NaN changes, indicating data issues; monitor confirmed short-interest filings for clarity.
Insider Activity at Atlanticus
In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $100,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 60,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,089.24. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Atlanticus by 20,442.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Atlanticus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.
Atlanticus Price Performance
ATLC stock opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $715.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Atlanticus had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.81 million. Research analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About Atlanticus
Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is a specialty financial services holding company that provides credit products and solutions to consumers across the United States. Through its subsidiaries, the company offers proprietary credit card programs, installment loan products and deposit accounts designed to serve customers who may have limited access to traditional credit. Atlanticus markets its offerings through a variety of channels, including direct?to?consumer online platforms, mail order, call centers and partnerships with retail and e-commerce businesses.
The company underwrites and services credit card portfolios under private-label and co-branded agreements, combining technology?enabled underwriting with tailored customer service.
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