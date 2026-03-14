Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 14,266 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the February 12th total of 20,466 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Network-1 Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NTIP remained flat at $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,955. The company has a market cap of $34.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

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Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Network-1 Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Network-1 Technologies

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 675.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Network-1 Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 68,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,070,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 702,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

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Network-1 Technologies is a technology licensing company that focuses on the acquisition, development and monetization of intellectual property. The firm’s core business revolves around enforcing and licensing its patent portfolio to manufacturers and distributors of networking and power delivery equipment. By leveraging its proprietary technologies, Network-1 seeks to generate recurring revenue through negotiated licensing agreements and, when necessary, litigation to protect its patents.

The company’s principal assets consist of granted patents and patent applications related to Power over Ethernet (PoE) and network security technologies.

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