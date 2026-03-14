MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH) Short Interest Update

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,099 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the February 12th total of 1,772 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,828 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,828 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MDB Capital Trading Down 4.5%

MDBH stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. 2,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,126. MDB Capital has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MDB Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of MDB Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDBH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MDB Capital in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDB Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDB Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MDB Capital

(Get Free Report)

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business.

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