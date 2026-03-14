Short Interest in Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) Decreases By 37.6%

Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 15,308 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the February 12th total of 24,532 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,347 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,347 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 162,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in Key Tronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Key Tronic currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Key Tronic Stock Down 1.4%

KTCC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. 17,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,627. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About Key Tronic

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ: KTCC) is a global electronics manufacturer headquartered in Spokane, Washington. The company specializes in the design, development and production of human-machine interfaces and input devices, with a core legacy in keyboard technology. Over more than five decades, Key Tronic has expanded its capabilities beyond keyboards to encompass a broad range of electronic assemblies for OEMs across computing, industrial, medical and consumer markets.

Key Tronic’s product portfolio includes membrane and mechanical keyboards, touch panels, silicone keypads and custom input solutions tailored to customer specifications.

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