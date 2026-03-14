ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Down 29.1% in February

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 30,796 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the February 12th total of 43,433 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,989 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 34,989 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ioneer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ioneer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $793,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ioneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ioneer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ioneer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ioneer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ioneer in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

ioneer Stock Performance

ioneer stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.22. 40,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,048. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. ioneer has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

About ioneer

(Get Free Report)

ioneer Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project in Nevada. The company’s core business activities center on developing a vertically integrated supply of critical battery minerals, including lithium carbonate and boric acid, to support the growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets. ioneer’s Rhyolite Ridge project is one of the only known deposits globally that contains both lithium and boron in economically recoverable concentrations, positioning the company to deliver a differentiated product to downstream battery and industrial users.

Founded and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in the late 2010s under its original name, the company rebranded to ioneer in 2018 to reflect a strategic focus on innovation in battery metals.

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