Short Interest in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JZ) Declines By 40.8%

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 26,375 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the February 12th total of 44,576 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,132 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,132 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Jianzhi Education Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JZ
Jianzhi Education Technology Group Price Performance
Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Profile
Jianzhi Education Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: JZ) is a China-based provider of online after-school tutoring services for children and teenagers. The company’s curriculum focuses on core K-12 subjects—including mathematics, English and Chinese language arts—along with targeted test-preparation courses designed to support students preparing for national and regional examinations.
Leveraging a proprietary live-streaming platform, Jianzhi delivers both one-on-one tutoring sessions and small-group classes through interactive video, digital whiteboards and adaptive learning tools.
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