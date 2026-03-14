Short Interest in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JZ) Declines By 40.8%

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 26,375 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the February 12th total of 44,576 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,132 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,132 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Jianzhi Education Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Jianzhi Education Technology Group Price Performance

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Profile

Shares of Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 8,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,115. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

(Get Free Report)

Jianzhi Education Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: JZ) is a China-based provider of online after-school tutoring services for children and teenagers. The company’s curriculum focuses on core K-12 subjects—including mathematics, English and Chinese language arts—along with targeted test-preparation courses designed to support students preparing for national and regional examinations.

Leveraging a proprietary live-streaming platform, Jianzhi delivers both one-on-one tutoring sessions and small-group classes through interactive video, digital whiteboards and adaptive learning tools.

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