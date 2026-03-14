Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Down 34.8% in February

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 58,380 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the February 12th total of 89,522 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,440 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,440 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EDAP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Edap Tms to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edap Tms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

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Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

Edap Tms Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Financial Planning Navigators CORP purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Flax Pond Capital LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter valued at $2,623,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Edap Tms by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,286,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDAP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. 8,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,067. The stock has a market cap of $146.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

About Edap Tms

(Get Free Report)

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ: EDAP) is a Lyon, France–based medical device company that develops and markets noninvasive therapeutic systems for urological applications. The firm’s core focus lies in high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) for localized prostate tissue ablation and extracorporeal shock-wave lithotripsy for kidney stone fragmentation. Edap Tms’s Ablatherm HIFU platform delivers targeted ultrasound energy to treat prostate cancer without incisions, while its Sonolith line offers pulse-focused shock waves designed to break down urinary calculi.

Since its founding in 1989, Edap Tms has pursued regulatory clearances in multiple markets, including CE marking in Europe and FDA clearance for its HIFU system in the United States.

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