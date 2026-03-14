Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 182,352 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the February 12th total of 275,589 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,407 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,407 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 559.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 71,733 shares during the period. United Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. United Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $698,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 68,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:DFGP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.81. 143,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,459. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6817 per share. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.2%.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years. DFGP was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.