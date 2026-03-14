Evaxion A/S – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Down 36.1% in February

Evaxion A/S – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 52,498 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the February 12th total of 82,140 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,454 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,454 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Evaxion A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Evaxion A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Evaxion A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 11.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Evaxion A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVAX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. 86,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. Evaxion A/S has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $35.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Evaxion A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evaxion A/S will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JonesTrading began coverage on Evaxion A/S in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evaxion A/S in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Evaxion A/S from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evaxion A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Evaxion A/S in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evaxion A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

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About Evaxion A/S

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with additional operations in the United States. The company specializes in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines driven by its proprietary AI-based computational immunology platform. By leveraging machine learning and deep learning algorithms, Evaxion identifies and optimizes antigen targets for both therapeutic cancer vaccines and prophylactic vaccines against infectious diseases.

At the core of Evaxion’s business is its AI platform, which analyzes large datasets of genomic, proteomic and immunological information to predict immune-stimulating epitopes.

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