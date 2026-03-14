Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) and Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Critical Analysis

Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report) and Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Osram Licht has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mistras Group has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Osram Licht and Mistras Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osram Licht 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mistras Group 0 1 0 1 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mistras Group has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.16%. Given Mistras Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mistras Group is more favorable than Osram Licht.

74.9% of Mistras Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mistras Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Osram Licht and Mistras Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osram Licht $3.76 billion N/A -$147.05 million ($1.42) -43.82 Mistras Group $724.02 million 0.62 $16.84 million $0.53 26.68

Mistras Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osram Licht. Osram Licht is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mistras Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Osram Licht and Mistras Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osram Licht -3.76% 6.11% 0.96% Mistras Group 2.33% 13.09% 4.97%

Summary

Mistras Group beats Osram Licht on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osram Licht

(Get Free Report)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. OSRAM Licht AG operates as a subsidiary of ams-OSRAM AG.

About Mistras Group

(Get Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc. provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets. In addition, the company offers certified divers for subsea inspection and maintenance; unmanned aerial, land-based, and subsea systems for inspection applications; online condition-monitoring solutions; quality assurance and quality control solutions for new and existing metal and alloy components, materials, and composites. Further, it builds monitoring systems, as well as provides inspection, maintenance, monitoring and data services; and Web-based solutions. Additionally, the company designs, manufactures, and sells acoustic emission sensors, instruments, and turnkey systems for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures; and ultrasonic testing equipment. It serves oil and gas, aerospace and defense, fossil and nuclear power, power generation and transmission, civil infrastructure, manufacturing, industrial, public infrastructure, petrochemical, transportation, and other process industries, as well as infrastructure, research, and engineering industries. Mistras Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton Junction, New Jersey.

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