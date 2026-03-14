J. W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Short Interest Down 28.4% in February

J. W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,074 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the February 12th total of 1,499 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,967 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,967 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

J. W. Mays Stock Performance

Shares of MAYS remained flat at $46.35 during trading hours on Friday. 156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19. J. W. Mays has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

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J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. J. W. Mays had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of J. W. Mays in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAYS

J. W. Mays Company Profile

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J.W. Mays, Inc (NASDAQ: MAYS) is a New York–based real estate holding company that traces its roots to the department store chain founded by Joseph Wesley Mays in 1924. After winding down its retail operations in the early 1980s, the company redeployed its capital into property ownership, repositioning itself as a landlord and property manager focused on income?producing real estate assets.

The company’s core business activities include acquisition, leasing and management of commercial, retail and multi-family residential properties.

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