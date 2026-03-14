Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Short Interest Update

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 20,990 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the February 12th total of 31,666 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,291 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,291 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Millennium Group International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGIH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. Millennium Group International has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.84.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Millennium Group International in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Millennium Group International currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Millennium Group International

(Get Free Report)

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries.

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