Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CNF) Drops By 28.9%

CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,137 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the February 12th total of 5,820 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,612 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,612 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CNFinance stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CNF – Free Report) by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,359 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.07% of CNFinance worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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CNFinance Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE:CNF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.66. 284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,626. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. CNFinance has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 681.01 and a quick ratio of 392.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CNFinance in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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About CNFinance

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CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) is a China-based holding company specializing in internet-based financial services for consumers and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Through its subsidiaries, CNFinance develops and operates an online marketplace that connects individual and corporate borrowers with institutional and private capital providers. The company’s platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application process, enabling efficient access to credit in a traditionally underserved segment of the Chinese financial market.

The company’s core offerings include unsecured consumer loans, SME working capital financing, supply chain financing solutions and wealth management products.

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