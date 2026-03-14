Short Interest in Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF) Declines By 29.8%

Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 91,801 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the February 12th total of 130,684 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,143 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 103,143 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Perfect Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PERF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 42,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,558. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. Perfect has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.67.

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Perfect (NYSE:PERF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter. Perfect had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PERF. Wall Street Zen downgraded Perfect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Perfect in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perfect presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Trading of Perfect

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Perfect in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Perfect in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Perfect by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Perfect by 222.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,013 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perfect by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,938,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 464,702 shares during the period.

Perfect Company Profile

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Perfect Corp (NYSE: PERF) is a technology company specializing in beauty and personal care solutions. The company develops AI- and AR-driven platforms that enable virtual product try-on, personalized skincare analysis and digital marketing tools for cosmetics brands and retailers. Its software as a service (SaaS) offerings allow users to preview makeup and skincare products in real time, drive customer engagement across e-commerce and social media channels, and collect data-driven insights into consumer preferences.

The core products include virtual try-on applications, skin diagnostic tools and AI-powered recommendation engines.

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