Short Interest in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Drops By 30.1%

ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 39,573 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the February 12th total of 56,604 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,780 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 131,780 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ProShares Short High Yield Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SJB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.58. 486,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,492. ProShares Short High Yield has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJB. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,942,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,481,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,776,000 after purchasing an additional 460,525 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the third quarter valued at $1,908,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the second quarter valued at $1,175,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the second quarter valued at about $358,000.

ProShares Short High Yield Company Profile

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years. SJB was launched on Mar 21, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

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