Short Interest in Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BGDV) Decreases By 50.8%

Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BGDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,074 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the February 12th total of 6,243 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,190 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,190 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF Price Performance

BGDV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. 56,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,404. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50. Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.97 million, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.03.

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About Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF

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The Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF (BGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in dividend-paying US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks long-term growth of dividend income, downside protection, and total return. BGDV was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Bahl & Gaynor.

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