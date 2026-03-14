Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Short Interest Up 81.7% in February

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 311,957 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the February 12th total of 171,689 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,017,470 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,017,470 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA FENY traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,501,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,670. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.77.

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Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

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