Cintas Targets UniFirst Buyout for $5.5B, Sees $375M Synergies and 2H 2026 Close

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) executives outlined plans to acquire UniFirst in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at approximately $5.5 billion, emphasizing expected cost synergies, a targeted closing timeline in the second half of calendar 2026, and confidence in the regulatory and integration processes.

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Transaction overview and strategic rationale

On the investor call, CEO Todd Schneider said the agreement to acquire UniFirst is centered on “combining the complementary capabilities” of the two companies to enhance Cintas’ ability to deliver “customer workday solutions across North America.” Schneider said Cintas believes the combination will improve its ability to compete in a “highly competitive market” served by a range of well-resourced companies and alternative procurement approaches.

Schneider cited several areas where he expects benefits for customers and workers, including more reliable and cost-effective garment and facility services, first aid and safety programs, and continued innovation. He also said the transaction would “amplify and accelerate” the returns from Cintas’ technology investments, including route optimization, digital platforms, and automation.

He added that UniFirst’s customer base, geographic footprint, and operational model complement Cintas, and that the company expects to welcome the “overwhelming majority” of UniFirst team members following the close, noting that the combined company would add roughly 300,000 customers.

Synergies and financial expectations

CFO Scott Garula said Cintas has identified approximately $375 million in operating cost synergies expected to be realized within four years. Garula emphasized that the synergy estimate reflects operating cost reductions and does not include any top-line benefits.

Garula said Cintas expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings per share by the end of the second full year after closing. He also said the company expects no change to its dividend philosophy and reiterated a commitment to disciplined capital allocation.

Management described synergy opportunities across several categories, including:

Operational efficiencies , including procurement and sourcing, SG&A integration, and sharing best practices across service, logistics, and plant operations

, including procurement and sourcing, SG&A integration, and sharing best practices across service, logistics, and plant operations Technology integration , including digital route optimization and fleet efficiency tools, integrated ERP and customer management platforms, and expanded data analytics

, including digital route optimization and fleet efficiency tools, integrated ERP and customer management platforms, and expanded data analytics Customer service-related efficiencies driven by greater route density, supply chain resilience, and broader product portfolios

During Q&A, COO Jim Rozakis expanded on cost synergy areas and noted opportunities in material costs (including sourcing and stock room optimization), production efficiency (including operational excellence processes and automation), delivery expense (including “Smart Truck” routing technology), and G&A savings from removing duplicate costs. On revenue opportunities, management said it is not modeling revenue synergies but pointed to Cintas’ historical ability to cross-sell a broader product and service suite to acquired customers over time.

Deal terms, financing, and timeline

Under the agreement, UniFirst shareholders will receive $310 per share, comprised of $155 in cash and 0.772 shares of Cintas stock (based on a Cintas share price of $200.77, as presented on the call). Garula described the transaction as representing approximately $5.5 billion in enterprise value and an implied multiple of approximately 8x trailing twelve months EBITDA, including synergies.

The acquisition is expected to be financed through cash on hand, committed lines of credit, and/or other available financing sources, and Garula said Cintas has secured fully committed bridge financing. Pro forma leverage at closing is expected to be approximately 1.5x debt to EBITDA, which management said would preserve the company’s investment grade profile and capital allocation flexibility.

Garula said Cintas expects the deal to close in the second half of calendar year 2026, subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals and UniFirst shareholder approval. He added that Croatti family affiliates have agreed to vote in favor of the transaction.

Regulatory and integration commentary

On regulatory review, Schneider said the company is “highly confident” in the process, pointing to a large and diverse competitive landscape and a range of alternatives customers can use, including direct purchase, managed programs, outsourced cleaning arrangements, and hybrid approaches. In a separate exchange, management said it does not anticipate divestitures.

On integration, Schneider pointed to Cintas’ prior experience, including the G&K acquisition in 2017, saying much of the current management team was involved and that the company has a playbook and “muscle memory” to execute. When asked about integration costs, Garula said it was too early to provide specifics but suggested one-time expenses should be proportional to what Cintas experienced with G&K, mentioning items such as severance, retention, and lease termination. He also said the company expects to report adjusted EPS as well as GAAP EPS after closing, similar to its approach with G&K.

Quarterly update and next steps

While the call focused on the UniFirst transaction, Schneider also provided a preliminary top-line update for Cintas’ most recent quarter. He said third quarter total revenue grew 8.9% to $2.84 billion, with organic growth (adjusting for acquisitions and foreign currency) of 8.2%. Management said additional quarterly detail will be provided on the company’s scheduled third quarter earnings call on March 25.

About Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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