Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Increases By 77.0%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 94,041 shares, an increase of 77.0% from the February 12th total of 53,145 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,123 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 112,123 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares India 50 ETF Trading Down 0.9%

INDY stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.16. 221,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,423. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35.

iShares India 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares India 50 ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $3.9951 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,664.0%.

(Get Free Report)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. Due to the use of representative sampling, the Fund may or may not hold all of the securities that are included in the Index.

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