Orangekloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT) Short Interest Update

Orangekloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 124,355 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the February 12th total of 233,803 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,890 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,890 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Orangekloud Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Report on ORKT
Institutional Trading of Orangekloud Technology
Orangekloud Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ORKT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,932. Orangekloud Technology has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.
About Orangekloud Technology
Orangekloud Technology, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing information technology consulting services. Its digital transformation projects include the sales and consulting of Microsoft Dynamics ERP software licenses. It operates through the Packaged Software Solutions, and No-Code Platform and Mobile Application segments. The Packaged Software Solutions segment refers to packaged software and custom software solutions. The No-Code Platform and Mobile Application focuses on providing a rapid development environment through a No-Code platform.
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