Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,439 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the February 12th total of 33,360 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,809 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,809 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
PEY stock remained flat at $20.92 during midday trading on Friday. 989,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,841. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.74. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $22.45.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0808 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends. The Funds sector allocation includes consumers discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials and telecommunication services.
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