Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,439 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the February 12th total of 33,360 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,809 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,809 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PEY stock remained flat at $20.92 during midday trading on Friday. 989,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,841. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.74. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

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Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0808 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 268,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 163,387 shares during the last quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 85,255 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 402.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 67,392 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,841 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $636,000.

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PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends. The Funds sector allocation includes consumers discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials and telecommunication services.

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