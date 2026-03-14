FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) Short Interest Down 46.5% in February

FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 23,168 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the February 12th total of 43,324 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,799 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,799 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLTE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund by 8,924.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

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FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of TLTE stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $67.39. 2,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,992. The stock has a market cap of $303.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.74. FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

About FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from emerging market countries. The index underweights large-cap and growth stocks in favor of small-cap and value stocks. TLTE was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

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