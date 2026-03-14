ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Short Interest Up 58.8% in February

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 296,669 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the February 12th total of 186,797 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 741,260 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 741,260 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:USD traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.70. 743,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,699. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USD. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 30.1% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 52,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 551.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 50,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics. It also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

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