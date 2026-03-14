ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,204 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the February 12th total of 1,342 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,194 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,194 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TBX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.09. 39,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 61.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 4,280.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $785,000.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Company Profile

The ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury (7-10 Y) index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index that tracks the daily performance of US Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between 7 and 10 years. TBX was launched on Apr 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

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