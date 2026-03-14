SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 96,149 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the February 12th total of 62,177 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 585,885 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 585,885 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Price Performance

Shares of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,283. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

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SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Institutional Trading of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF

About SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 100,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF during the second quarter worth $1,674,000.

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The SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (SPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Shariah Industry Exclusions index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are Sharia-compliant. SPUS was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

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