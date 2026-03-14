MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 44,049 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the February 12th total of 96,351 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,112 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,112 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Income Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXE. Indivisible Partners bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

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MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:CXE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. 64,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,284. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%.

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MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE: CXE) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund achieves this objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations, which may include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other municipal securities issued by state and local governments throughout the United States.

The trust focuses on both investment-grade and below-investment-grade municipal securities, aiming to capture wider spreads in the high-yield segment of the municipal bond market.

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