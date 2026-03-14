NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Short Interest Update

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,944 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the February 12th total of 20,696 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 36,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Todd Sunderland acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.66 per share, for a total transaction of $105,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,857.94. This trade represents a 489.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,881 shares of company stock valued at $150,590 in the last quarter.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NXG traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.79. 50,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,882. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $55.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,925.00%.

About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE: NXG) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by investing primarily in infrastructure-related assets. The fund’s portfolio typically includes debt and equity securities issued by companies operating in energy, utilities, transportation and communications infrastructure sectors. NXG’s investment strategy blends fixed income instruments—such as corporate bonds and preferred stock—with select equity holdings to build a diversified income-oriented portfolio.

To pursue its objectives, NXG combines thorough credit analysis and sector allocation with active risk management.

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