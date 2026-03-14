Short Interest in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Drops By 56.8%

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 147,032 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the February 12th total of 340,070 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,515 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,515 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,309,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,971,000 after acquiring an additional 112,381 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3,158.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,547,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,418,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,813,000 after purchasing an additional 98,544 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,598,000 after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 674,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,003,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUB stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.95. 247,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,462. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.02 and a one year high of $107.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.85.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the short-term investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

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