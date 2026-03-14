Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Short Interest Up 88.6% in February

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 16,541 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the February 12th total of 8,771 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,178 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,178 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Microvast Stock Up 15.1%

Shares of MVSTW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,561. Microvast has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

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About Microvast

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Microvast Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion battery technologies and energy storage solutions. The company specializes in designing, testing and producing fast-charging battery cells, modules and packs that serve a variety of industries, including electric buses, commercial trucks, passenger vehicles, micro-mobility devices, stationary storage systems and specialty applications. Microvast’s battery systems are engineered for high power density, rapid charge-discharge cycles and extended cycle life, catering to markets that require reliable performance in demanding conditions.

The company’s product suite encompasses individual battery cells, modular assemblies, fully integrated battery packs and proprietary battery management systems (BMS).

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